U.S. deports notorious drug lord Eduardo Arellano Felix, Mexico re-arrests him

In this Oct. 27, 2008 file photo, Eduardo Arellano Felix, also known as “The Doctor,” center, is escorted by masked police officers during his presentation to the press in Mexico City. Arellano Felix, one of the former bosses of the Tijuana drug cartel, was deported on Monday, August 23, 2021, from the United Stated to Mexico after serving most of his 15 year prison sentence. He was detained by Mexican authorities as soon as he arrived. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the notorious Arellano Felix brothers has been deported from the United States back to Mexico after serving most of a 15-year prison sentence. But he was promptly re-arrested when he arrived in his homeland Monday.

Prosecutors in Mexico said Eduardo Arellano Felix was handed over to Mexican federal authorities at a border crossing in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

He is being held on organized crime charges in Mexico.

He was one of several brothers who founded the Tijuana-based Arellano Felix cartel that moved hundreds of tons of cocaine and marijuana from Mexico and Colombia into the United States.

Known for its violent and brutal control of the drug trade in the border city of Tijuana in the 1990s, the arrests or death of most of the seven Arellano Felix brothers have reduced the cartel to a shadow of its former self.

The family slowly lost its grip along California’s border with Mexico over the past decade, while the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels emerged as the most powerful groups in the highly coveted corridor for moving drugs to the United States.

Arellano Felix was extradited from Mexico in August 2012 to face U.S. charges.

He was arrested in October 2008 in a shootout with Mexican authorities at his Tijuana home.