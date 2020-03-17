U.S. Consulate in Juarez ordered to close until further notice

1  of  2
JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — In response to the COVID-19 virus, U.S. Embassy and consulates will be suspending services beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.

The State Department issued guidance Monday, suspending VISAS and citizenship services. Regular services for American citizens will also be limited during this time. The closures apply to the Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. Consulates in Mexico, including Juarez.

Guidance from the State Department Monday urges U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19.

“Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice,” said a State Department press release.

Citizens requiring emergency assistance should call (800) 681-9374 (Mexico) or + 1 (844) 528-6611 (EU).

