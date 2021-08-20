U.S. border travel restrictions once again extended — this time to September

(FILE) A border crosser wears a mask for protection against COVID-19 on April 1, 2020, on the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. – Both Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, are on stay-at-home orders, but many people who live on the border are essential workers who live on one side and work on the other, and are still crossing. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — One day before it was set to expire, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders crossings to Sept. 21.

The travel restrictions were previously set to expire on Aug. 21.

In a tweet posted at 6:03 a.m. on Friday, DHS said the restrictions were to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

“To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel,” DHS said in the tweet.

The restrictions apply to those who are traveling on foot or in vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry and to those traveling for non-essential purposes. The restrictions do not prevent commercial air or sea travel.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 2020 to minimize cross-border spread of COVID-19.

