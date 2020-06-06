1  of  4
Breaking News
Body found in Lower Valley canal Record-breaking COVID-19 week comes to a close with 85 additional virus cases Man killed in Socorro officer-involved shooting Woman killed in Northeast El Paso crash

Two killed after Border Patrol pursuit in Arizona

Border Report

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — An American citizen and an immigrant who had sneaked into the country illegally are dead after a chase with the Border Patrol ended in their car rolling over.

The Tuesday incident began when agents near Douglas, Arizona, stopped a vehicle they suspected was carrying immigrants. While that car was pulled over, they noticed another car that they believed was also involved. That second car fled, and agents deployed a tire deflation device to try to stop the car. The driver, a U.S. citizen, lost control and rolled over. Four immigrants who had crossed the border illegally were also in the car.

Smuggled migrants face added layers of danger in tractor-trailers

One died on scene, while two are in critical condition. The fourth has been released to Border Patrol custody. The suspected driver was critically injured and died later at a hospital.

A spokesman for the Border Patrol referred questions to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is handling the case. The agency didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Hegar, West to debate in Democratic runoff for Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hegar, West to debate in Democratic runoff for Senate"

'Some people have problems with the technology, but they will do it on paper'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Some people have problems with the technology, but they will do it on paper'"

Destination Texas Mount Cristo Rey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas Mount Cristo Rey"

EPPD investigating serious crash in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPPD investigating serious crash in West El Paso"

Candlelight vigil in Mexico to protest Floyd's killing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candlelight vigil in Mexico to protest Floyd's killing"

Truck drivers found guilty of human trafficking will lose commercial driver licenses under new rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck drivers found guilty of human trafficking will lose commercial driver licenses under new rules"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report