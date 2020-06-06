Two killed after Border Patrol pursuit in Arizona

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — An American citizen and an immigrant who had sneaked into the country illegally are dead after a chase with the Border Patrol ended in their car rolling over.
The Tuesday incident began when agents near Douglas, Arizona, stopped a vehicle they suspected was carrying immigrants. While that car was pulled over, they noticed another car that they believed was also involved. That second car fled, and agents deployed a tire deflation device to try to stop the car. The driver, a U.S. citizen, lost control and rolled over. Four immigrants who had crossed the border illegally were also in the car.
One died on scene, while two are in critical condition. The fourth has been released to Border Patrol custody. The suspected driver was critically injured and died later at a hospital.
A spokesman for the Border Patrol referred questions to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is handling the case. The agency didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry by The Associated Press.