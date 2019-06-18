Trump Tweet: ICE to start removing ‘millions’ of illegals

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted about immigration and deportation Monday night.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” his first tweet read.

He added, “Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our southern border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a side-third agreement.”

According to the political news site “The Hill,” no major ICE operations have been announced for the coming weeks.