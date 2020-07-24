‘Train jumpers’ apprehended in what border authorities call a dangerous trend

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents twice forced northbound freight trains to stop after spotting several individuals hop on.

In the early hours of July 23, agents from the Border Patrol’s Cotulla station spotted a large group of people jump on one train, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Agents contacted the rail service company and requested that the train be stopped just north of Cotulla, which is about 70 miles north of the Laredo.

Agents inspected the train and arrested two U.S. citizens and 15 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras who were in the country illegally.

The first incident happened about 1 a.m. some three hours earlier. When agents got the train to stop, they apprehended four individuals before letting the train continue on its way. The men were from Guatemala and Mexico.

Border authorities warn anyone against jumping on trains, calling it a dangerous trend.

“This dangerous method of illegal entry into the United States by illegal immigrants is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” CBP said in a statement. “The Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous and hazardous means.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.