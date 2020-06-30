Top stories: Smugglers on higher ground; South Texans call for back-up in coronavirus battle

Mount Cristo Rey is pictured through the US-Mexico border fence near downtown El Paso, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018. The US states of Texas and Arizona announced plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border with Mexico after President Donald Trump ordered a thousands-strong deployment to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration. / AFP PHOTO / Paul Ratje (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO (Border Report) — Border Report’s El Paso region and South Texas correspondents share the top stories from along the U.S.-Mexico Border. Here are the headlines for June 29 from the Border Report team.

Smugglers ‘own the mountain’ where deadly pursuit started, ex-border chief says The former head of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector says he’s not surprised to learn that federal officials are linking the deaths of seven teenagers and young adults fleeing the Border Patrol to an alleged human smuggling attempt. A total of 10 people were packed into a Chevrolet Cruze that crashed against a parked trailer at the corner of West Paisano and San Antonio Streets in Downtown El … www.borderreport.com

Citing “astronomical numbers” of coronavirus patients in South Texas communities along the border, health and community officials are reaching out to officials in Austin and other states, as well as to individual residents, to help battle a recent surge of the virus that they say will soon “overwhelm” area hospitals.

OTHER HEADLINES

