Top stories: Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19; South Texas closes parks; coronavirus tents set up in San Diego

Juarez remains the epicenter of COVID-19 spread in the state of Chihuahua, but the virus is now spreading to the countryside, Mexican health officials said Friday morning. Among the dead is are three maquiladora workers and a pregnant woman who needed an emergency C-section. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.

All of the parks have been closed in the City of McAllen, the largest city in South Texas, during this semana santa Easter weekend as authorities plead with families not to congregate in masses during this holiday in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Typically families in South Texas celebrate this Christian holiday by barbecuing in parks and cracking cascarones — Easter eggs filled with colorful confetti — over children’s heads. However authorities weren’t taking any chances this year. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

The University of San Diego Health System has set up a tent city that will host its medical personnel while they provide COVID-19 testing to patients. The outdoor venue is located in the community of Eastlake about 25 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego. It will be in operation in the near future. It will not be open to the public but only UC San Diego Health System patients. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.