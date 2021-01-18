Tijuana set to allow church gatherings and gym openings, strip joints must stay closed

In this May 24, 2017 photo, Jeccene Thimote, of Haiti, kneels in front of a folding chair in prayer during a service in Creole at The Ambassadors of Jesus Church in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Religious centers, churches and gyms could open as soon as the end of this week, according to Baja California Health officials.

Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico said these facilities must prove they have health protocols in place before they are allowed to reopen.

If given permission to restart operations, these establishments must do so at 25% capacity.

Hair salons and barbershops could also be allowed to increase their operational volume from 15% to 25%, but only ones that can offer services outdoors. Hair services provided indoors are still prohibited.

Bars offering table dances must also remain closed as do bars “pretending” to offer dining options said Pérez Rico.

“Not everything can open at once, we’re starting with religious centers and gyms,” he said.

Through Sunday, Baja California, directly across the border from California, has 1,262 active cases. Tijuana has 526 of those.

