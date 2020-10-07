Three more killed in Juarez as police say gangs now targeting victims at home

Prior victims include police officer coming home with his wife and 7-year-old girl killed along with two men and three women

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Three men in their early 20s died and one minor was injured by gunfire in an attack outside a home in southern Juarez, police reported.

Investigators have not established a motive for the killings but said gang attacks on rivals’ homes are becoming a trend in the city across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The shooting took place late Tuesday on the corner of Toluca and Coahuila streets in the Colinas de Juarez neighborhood. Police said four men arrived at the home and shot four persons gathered outside. Three of them died at the scene.

Initial press reports from Juarez said all the victims were minors. However, a Chihuahua state police spokesman told Border Report the deceased were in their early 20s. No arrests have been made.

Multiple fatal shootings have been recorded this year in Juarez. On July 8, a municipal police officer was shot to death and his wife injured as armed men in two vehicles waited for them to return home in Downtown Juarez.

On May 17, two men and four women – including a 7-year-old girl — were shot inside a home in West Juarez near the Rio Grande

And in the early hours of June 30, two men who were about to enter a home in the Parajes del Sur neighborhood were cornered by six men who arrived in two vehicles and were shot multiple times, including in the head, police said.

Twenty-two people have been murdered in the first week of October in Juarez and a total of 1,339 in 2020. Most of the killings have been drug-related, according to the state police.

‘La Empresa’ gang leader back in Chihuahua jail

The alleged leader of ‘La Empresa,’ one of the gangs associated with the old Juarez cartel, has been transferred from a maximum-security federal prison to a Chihuahua jail for the start of his trial, several news outlets in Mexico report.

Rene Gerardo Santana Garza, also known as “300,” will be housed at the Low Risk Unit in Chihuahua City for the foreseeable future, state Police Commissioner Emilio Garcia Ruiz told local news media.

Rene Gerardo Santana Garza, a.k.a. “300” (photos courtesy State of Chihuahua)

Santana was a member of the Barrio Azteca gang who became a leader in La Empresa, a criminal group often associated with La Linea drug cartel, according to police officials and U.S. drug experts. He was arrested in late 2018 and transferred to a federal prison in southern Mexico after gang members effected several attacks on police officers while he was imprisoned. He faces multiple murder, kidnapping and drug charges.

