Thousands of women in Juarez protest for ‘A Day Without Women’

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Thousands of women in Juarez decided to stay home to demand justice for victims of gender-based violence.

The effects could be felt across the city Monday, from fewer cars out on the road to businesses with a lower number of female workers showing up to work. This, as women as the Mexican government for help to stop a growing number of femicides in the country.

S-Mart, one of the city’s largest chain grocery stores, closed down to the public for two hours in solidarity with the nationwide protest Monday afternoon.

“I think it’s something very important that shouldn’t be done just once a year but every day. right now I’m surprised because even with the strike we need to keep up with our daily tasks, and that’s taking care of our families,” said a Juarez resident and S-Mart shopper.

According to the Chihuahua Department of Education, more than 16,000 teachers from Pre-K to middle school didn’t show up to class as part of the strike.