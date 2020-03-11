‘The journey is futile. Don’t come,’ CBP boss tells migrant families

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan visits the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in Northeast El Paso on Monday. (photo from Twitter)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan was in El Paso this week.

Morgan on Monday visited the new Central Processing Center in Northeast El Paso, addressed CBP employees from Texas and New Mexico and inspected border wall construction west of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Morgan also served as the keynote speaker at the El Paso Police Department academy graduating class, a CBP spokesman said.

During his visit to the processing center, Morgan posted a statement on Twitter urging migrants not to come.

“Even though this Central Processing Center provides open and clean spaces for children to play while their families are being processed, I plead with families not to send their children on the dangerous journey. Children are no longer ‘passports’ into the US. The journey is futile,” he tweeted.