SUV carrying 15 Guatemalan migrants rolls over, crashes near Van Horn killing 4

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An SUV carrying 15 undocumented immigrants rolled over, killing four people about 5:30 a.m. Friday in Culberson County, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers responded to the crash about 25 miles north of Van Horn on State Highway 54.

DPS said a Nissan Pathfinder was transporting 15 undocumented immigrants before it was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. Four occupants died in the crash.

DPS said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are helping with the investigation and believe the migrants are from Guatemala.

Culberson County Deputies are also assisting in this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'Don't hold press conferences' El Paso food bank clears federal requirements

Haunting of EPFD Fire Station 9

Woman facing DWI charge after crashing into home

El Paso County Election Department sees low interest in propositions on November 2 ballot

Alleged gang member attempts to smuggle drugs, guns and cash at NM Border Patrol checkpoint

Las Cruces officer-involved shooting under investigation, police say man pointed gun at officers

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report