A suspected human smuggler crashed into the vehicles of a Texas trooper and a border agent during a pursuit the ended in a residential neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020 in East El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A suspected human smuggler crashed into the vehicles of a Texas trooper and a border agent during a pursuit the ended in a residential neighborhood Saturday in East El Paso.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety special agents conducting surveillance identified and located Miguel Angel Castro, 20, of El Paso, who had a federal warrant for “alien smuggling.”

When a trooper attempted to stop Castro, he allegedly drove off and led the trooper on a chase, a DPS spokesman said in a statement.

The pursuit ended when Castro struck a DPS unit and a Border Patrol unit at Dali Way and Pullman Drive. The DPS spokesman said a DPS special agent sustained minor injuries.

Border Patrol agents arrested Castro on the federal warrant. DPS also charged Castro with evading arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.