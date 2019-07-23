Steve Bannon, conservative political figures, return to Sunland Park for Border Wall Symposium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park will once again be the site of national conservative media attention this week, as political figures, social influencers and activists come together at the site of the newly constructed private border barrier for the “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum.”

The symposium will begin Thursday, July 25 and run through Saturday, July 27. Confirmed guests include former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Ret. Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding, Brian Kolfage and Kris Kobach of We Build the Wall along with a number of current and former Republican Congressmen.

The event is hosted by We Build the Wall, the private organization who funded the construction of the border barrier built on private land at the American Eagle Brick Company in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The project was completed in June and was followed by a fundraiser held at the site featuring many of the same speakers that will be in attendance at this week’s symposium.

El Paso’s Republican Party Chairman Adolpho Telles, confirms the party will also be participating in this week’s forum.

The event is free to attend, and the public is invited to attend after they complete registration at thewallsymposium.com.

Organizers say they’ll be discussing and debating human and drug trafficking, border security, immigration, citizenship, asylum, detention centers, law enforcement and ICE, the role of Congress, foreign policy, and economic implications of immigration.

The symposium kicks off with a reception Thursday evening and will feature panels and workshops on Saturday and Sunday.

Confirmed Speakers