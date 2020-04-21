1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ into the US Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

Smuggler attempt to hide drugs inside her body thwarted by CBP

Border Report

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman attempting to smuggle 2.2 ounces of heroin inside her vaginal cavity was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Thursday evening.

It happened at the Ysleta Port of Entry’s pedestrian crossing when the 47-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, attempted to cross into the United States. The woman was selected for a secondary screening, which is where they discovered a cylindrical object partially hidden inside her.

The contents of the package tested positive for heroin, according to CBP.

“Smuggling organizations will use every imaginable concealment method to try to get the narcotics through our international ports of entry,” said CBP Ysleta Port of Entry Director Arnoldo ‘Arnie’ Gomez. “This type of narcotic concealment illustrates why CBP officers have to be constantly vigilant in conducting their inspections.”

The woman was turned over to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to face charges associated with the heroin smuggling attempt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week"

Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread"

Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft"

Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says"

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report