Smuggler attempt to hide drugs inside her body thwarted by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman attempting to smuggle 2.2 ounces of heroin inside her vaginal cavity was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Thursday evening.

It happened at the Ysleta Port of Entry’s pedestrian crossing when the 47-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, attempted to cross into the United States. The woman was selected for a secondary screening, which is where they discovered a cylindrical object partially hidden inside her.

The contents of the package tested positive for heroin, according to CBP.

“Smuggling organizations will use every imaginable concealment method to try to get the narcotics through our international ports of entry,” said CBP Ysleta Port of Entry Director Arnoldo ‘Arnie’ Gomez. “This type of narcotic concealment illustrates why CBP officers have to be constantly vigilant in conducting their inspections.”

The woman was turned over to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to face charges associated with the heroin smuggling attempt.