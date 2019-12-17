Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint temporarily closed

A tractor-trailer rig passes through the U.S. Customs inspection station at Sierra Blanca, east of El Paso, Texas on April 29, 2004. A Mexican immigrant who was lost and injured in Sierra Blanca is now safe after being rescued by Border Patrol agents over the weekend. (AP Photo/J.R. Hernandez)

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KTSM Monday that the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint is temporarily closed for repairs.

In a statement, a CBP spokesperson Greg Davis said the checkpoint closure was needed for safety and construction upgrades. The upgrades include facility upkeep, re-striping of the pavement and installation of booths to provide additional safety and comfort to Agents working in the field.

“Despite the checkpoint being closed, Border Patrol Agents are out in force patrolling Interstate 10 in conjunction with our law enforcement partners from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.,” Davis said.

The checkpoint was also closed over the summer as Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector were reassigned to assist with the influx of migrants to the Southern Border. The checkpoints in the sector were reopened on August 5. CBP has not said when the checkpoint will re-open.