Several ladders located near Border Fence in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican Federal Police and the Mexican Army worked in coordination with U.S. Border Patrol to locate several ladders near the Tornillo Port of Entry Sunday.

The ladders were metal, rope and wood and were constructed in at least four different lengths, including 32-foot, 13-foot and 10-foot ladders.

The ladders were located near the Guadalupe Town, Praxedis G. Guerrero and the Juarez Valley.

This is is not the first time ladders have been discovered near the Border Fence in the El Paso sector. The U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican authorities have been working to confiscate the ladders once they are discovered.