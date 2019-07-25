Sens. Kaine, Hirono to ‘inspect’ Border Patrol facilities in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— A pair of Democratic U.S. senators announced they will meet with migrants, and inspect conditions at Border Patrol facilities in the El Paso Sector on Friday.

Tim Kaine of Virginia and Maizie Hirono of Hawaii will also visit Casa del Refugiado, a shelter that provides families meals, showers and a safe place to stay.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, left, holds back tears as she recalls images of drowned migrants as she speaks during a news conference on new legislation regarding detention of immigrants, including children, on the southern border, Thursday, July 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kaine and Hirono co-sponsored the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act. The legislation would create clear, non-negotiable standards for the treatment of children in the care of the United States, according to a news release from Kaine’s office. The legislation would ensure that children are treated humanely and moved out of detention centers and into community-based settings as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Kaine tweeted an NBC News story about an investigation into allegations that a girl was “abused and beaten” while detained at the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas.

“I’m visiting this border station in Clint, Texas tomorrow with @maziehirono,” Kaine wrote. “And we will be demanding answers about these unspeakable allegations.”

Kaine and Hirono have also cosponsored the Central American Reform and Enforcement Act meant to address the root causes that are forcing many families from Central America to seek refuge in the U.S.