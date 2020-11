Segundos cheques de estímulo: Así es como Biden podría intentar impulsar la economía

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government says a former cop turned drug trafficker was the “intellectual author” behind the massacre of nine Americans in Sonora last year.

Roberto Gonzalez Montes, a.k.a. “32” and “El Mudo” (The Mute), was arrested on Monday in the town of Mata Ortiz near Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico by a federal task force investigating the Nov. 4, 2019 slayings of three women and six children in Sonora. Two other men described as his bodyguards were also detained.