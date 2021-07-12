‘Se Busca Información’: Cross-border initiative targets wanted individuals in the El Paso and NM regions

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. and Mexico are again teaming up to apprehend individuals who are wanted in the border regions.

Both countries are expanding the “Se Busca Información” initiative, a “most wanted” program that identifies 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations.

A part of the initiative, the wanted individuals are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards that are easily visible in areas along the border.

The public is encouraged to confidentially report suspicious activity and information regarding the targets to law enforcement by calling 1-800-635-2509 or via the WhatsApp messenger app.

These criminals are wanted for serious crimes ranging from alien smuggling to murder, according to a news release. Currently, the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and Del Rio sectors supporting this bi-lateral initiative.

In the El Paso Sector, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

The event will be live-streamed on the “U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector” Facebook page. You can watch by clicking here.