Santa Teresa Border Patrol agent dies, El Paso Sector Chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Border Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its agents.

Agent Alfredo Nino, 48, working out of Santa Teresa, N.M., died on Jan. 14, according to the Twitter account of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of #BorderPatrol Agent Alfredo Nino of the #SantaTeresa, #NewMexico station. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nino family, friends, & #USBP agents of the #ElPaso Sector. #HonorFirst @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/tJjDZbzbNx — USBP Chief Patrol Agent, El Paso Sector (@USBPChiefEPT) January 16, 2020

Border Patrol later said in a statement that Nino was found unresponsive while at the Garza Border Patrol Forwarding Operations Base in Animas, N.M.

“It is with a heavy heart that the El Paso Sector announces the death of Border Patrol Agent Alfredo Niño,” the Border Patrol statement said. “Agent Niño was assigned to the Santa Teresa, New Mexico Border Patrol Station. On January 14, Agent Alfredo Niño was found unresponsive by agents at the Garza Border Patrol Forwarding Operating Base in Animas, New Mexico. Despite life-saving efforts performed by fellow agents, Agent Niño was subsequently pronounced deceased by local authorities. Agent Niño, 48, entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol in June of 2007. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Niño family, friends and Border Patrol Agents of the El Paso Sector.”

An obituary for Nino said he was a husband and father with two daughters and one son.