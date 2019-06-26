Protests held outside Clint facility amid migrant children being sent back

CLINT, Texas (KTSM) A small group of advocates gathered outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas Tuesday evening demanding better conditions for the migrant children housed there.

As KTSM previously reported, migrant children were sent back to the facility Tuesday after being removed.

This protest comes after migrant children were sent back to the Clint facility after being removed on Monday following reports that they were held in alarming conditions in the Clint facility.

The group of protesters was made up of local people and some from out of town, as far as Palo Alto, California. They told KTSM they caravanned from the Border Patrol facility in Northeast El Paso where they spent the afternoon protesting outside the facility.

One woman, Julie Lythcott-Haims from Palo Alto, California, said she coordinated the protest using the hashtag #CaravanToClint on social media sites to raise awareness.

Lythcott-Haims said she jumped in her car and drove 17 hours to the Borderland after seeing the reports on the migrant children, saying she felt she had to do something.

“The children are not being cared for right no hygiene no toothbrush, no diapers for the little ones I just think we have reached a level of horror around these migrant children and it anguished me as a mom so I thought I need to do something what can I try to do,” Lythcott-Haims said.

The group said they plan to donate to local non-profit organizations assisting migrant families such as the Annunciation House. The group said they plan several protests throughout the week until Friday, depending on what happens.

An official at the Clint facility claimed the children do have access to soap and water.