Prosecutors: Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ should get life in prison

In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. Federal prosecutors want to recover $12.6 billion in drug money they say was generated by the Mexican drug lord. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn asked a judge Friday, July 5, 2019, to order Guzman to forfeit that sum. They called the amount a “conservative” estimate of the cash Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel earned distributing drugs in the United States. Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. prosecutors want the convicted Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” to spend his life in prison.

The federal government said in papers filed Wednesday the court should sentence Joaquin Guzman (hwah-KEEN’ goos-MAHN’) to the statutory mandatory minimum of life imprisonment plus an additional 30 years.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to order restitution for the victims in an amount to be later determined.

Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, called the sentencing request “superfluous.” He also said the restitution was “money in theory and not reality” and that the “government has yet to locate a penny” of Guzman’s purported $12.6 billion in drug proceeds prosecutors want forfeited.

Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 17.