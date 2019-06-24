Proposed bills for migrant crisis

In an effort to aid the crisis at the border, lawmakers are pushing for a proposal that could bring additional funding to border towns.

New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small and other members seek to alleviate the workload at the border.

“We need to make sure we are supporting transportation efforts, getting contracting to address the situation on the ground and also get our Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs officers back at the job they were trained to do,” Torres Small said.

The proposed bill could give an extra 4.5 billion dollars in funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

Among things, it seeks to establish processing centers, emergency programs and reimbursing non governmental organizations such as Annunciation House.

President Trump tweeted Saturday he’d delay deportation raids for two weeks to see if lawmakers can agree on a solution regarding apprehensions.

As for the bill put forth by the Senate, it’s proposing to fund transportation and contracting in border towns.