Presidential candidate Julian Castro visits Clint Border Patrol Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Presidential Candidate Julian Castro made a stop in the Borderland Saturday morning to meet with community stakeholders in the immigration crisis and attempted to visit the Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas where attorneys have alleged children are being held in overcrowded rooms for prolonged periods.

The visit kicked off early Saturday with a round table at El Paso Community College with a closed-meeting with community activists and those involved in the latest developments at the border. The event was hosted by Texas State Representative Mary Gonzalez and attended by Texas State Representatives Joe Moody and Cesar Blanco.

Ahead of my visit to the Clint Detention Facility today, I am meeting with local advocates and community leaders in El Paso to hear their experiences with issues like family separation, the remain in Mexico policy, and metering of asylum seekers. pic.twitter.com/vCMr6Flj8H — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 29, 2019

Castro is coming off of the first Presidential Democratic Debate where he earned points for sparing with Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke over immigration. Specifically, over the repeal of Section 1325, the criminalization of immigrants who cross into the United States illegally.

O’Rourke is scheduled to hold a rally at 10 a.m. Sunday in Clint.

Both presidential candidates are from Texas, O’Rourke led a protest on Father’s Day 2018 at the Tornillo tent facility, and Castro was part of a delegation that arrived at the Tornillo facility on June 24, 2018, with the group Voto Latino.

Proud to join many strong voices in Tornillo to hold the Trump Administration accountable. Trump must reunite children with their families immediately—and we need proof that it’s happening. Thanks to @votolatino and many more for organizing today’s rally.

Keep up the pressure! pic.twitter.com/YJebMjlBy7 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 24, 2018

Castro and O’Rourke also visited the Homestead unaccompanied minor tent facility in Florida earlier this week in separate visits.

