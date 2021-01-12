President Trump to visit to Alamo, Texas signifying his pledge for border protection

El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) — Today, President Trump is expected to make landfall in Alamo, Texas as a part of his administration’s approach to building a physical concrete barrier along the Texas/Mexico border.

In the last leg of his presidential term, Trump is attempting to reinforce his policy of border protection by the construction of more than 400 miles (644km) worth of concrete wall.

Judd Deere, White House spokesman remarked on Trump’s pledge of “completion of more than 400 miles of a border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system.”

The incoming administration is not expected to continue building the border concrete wall, but the Trump administration has filed numerous lawsuits to secure land in several Texas counties to acquire land in order to continue the construction of the wall. Thus far, the United States Homeland Security and the Treasury Department, as well as the Defense Department, have funded the wall’s construction.

President Trump is trying to solidify his legacy as a president who kept his promise for more border security, preventing in influx of illegal immigration as well as any threat to national security.