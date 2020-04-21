President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ into the US

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump said he plans on signing an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States. The announcement came in a late-night tweet sent from the Oval Office.

His tweet did not specify how this would affect current immigrants in detention or others currently in immigration proceedings.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Over 2.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 20th, 2020 at 10:27 p.m., according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The global pandemic has now killed more than 17,000 people worldwide. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 786,000 diagnosed cases and over 42,000 deaths.