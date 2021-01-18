President Trump extends national emergency declaration at U.S.-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (BorderReport) — President Donald Trump extended a proclamation declaring an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year.

On Friday, he said he would continue the national emergency designation until Feb. 15, 2022. He initially put one in place through Proclamation 9844 on Feb. 15, 2019 “to deal with the border security and humanitarian crisis” there.

The initial declaration almost two years ago came after a standoff over border funding in the budget led to the longest government shutdown in history, according to the Associated Press. Trump eventually signed a funding bill that included $1.4 billion of the $5.7 billion he wanted for the border wall. Soon after, he declared a national emergency, which allowed billions of dollars from military construction to be diverted toward the wall. It faced a number of lawsuits over what critics saw as bypassing Congress.

The proclamation was extended last year in February as well.

“The ongoing border security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border of the United States continues to threaten our national security, including by exacerbating the effect of the pandemic caused by COVID-19,” Trump wrote Friday. “The executive branch has taken steps to address the crisis, but further action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis and to control unlawful migration and the flow of narcotics and criminals across the southern border of the United States.”

With President-Elect Joe Biden taking office this week, it’s not yet known if he will address the proclamation. However, he indicated in the past that he would stop border wall construction.