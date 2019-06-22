President Trump calls off ICE raids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just hours before raids were set to begin in 10 major U.S. cities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), President Trump called off the action, citing an agreement to hold off at the request of Democrats.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,'” Trump said on Twitter Saturday. “If not, Deportations start!”

Earlier Saturday, Trump defended the impending raids, arguing that targeted families have been running from the law.

“The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” Trump tweeted. “This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”