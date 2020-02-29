PDN Bridge reopened after migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Bridge was reopened around 6 a.m. after a group of Cuban migrants gathered at the base on the Mexican side in hopes of being let into the United States after a ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday night, causing CBP to request assistance from the Mexican National Guard to secure the bridge.

The bridge was initially closed around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The El Paso port of entry Paso Del Norte international crossing is open. CBP officers began processing pedestrian and vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. following overnight closure related to massing of migrants on Mexican side of the crossing. — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) February 29, 2020

FRIDAY NIGHT

The Paso Del Norte Bridge has been closed according to our crews in Juárez.

Our reporter in the city said that Cuban migrants who were awaiting their court date were told that the United States Court had suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The Cuban migrants reportedly asked officials to let them cross to El Paso because most of them are afraid to continue living in Juárez because of the violence.

Authorities had to close the bridge because of the presence of migrants around the bridge totaled more than 150.