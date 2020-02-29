Breaking News
Paso Del Norte bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

PDN Bridge reopened after migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso Friday

Border Report

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Bridge was reopened around 6 a.m. after a group of Cuban migrants gathered at the base on the Mexican side in hopes of being let into the United States after a ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday night, causing CBP to request assistance from the Mexican National Guard to secure the bridge.

The bridge was initially closed around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT

The Paso Del Norte Bridge has been closed according to our crews in Juárez.

Our reporter in the city said that Cuban migrants who were awaiting their court date were told that the United States Court had suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The Cuban migrants reportedly asked officials to let them cross to El Paso because most of them are afraid to continue living in Juárez because of the violence.

Authorities had to close the bridge because of the presence of migrants around the bridge totaled more than 150.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

