Overpacking for ‘weekend trip’ tipped Border Patrol Agents off to cocaine seizure

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents say they intercepted more than 50 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million last week.

The seizure happened on Sunday, October 6 around 4 p.m. at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S.-54 south of Alamogordo.

According to Border Patrol, a gray Nissan Rogue with Georgia plates entered the checkpoint near Alamogordo and seemed “excessively nervous.”

Federal Court documents show 34-year-old Christopher Pierce Foy avoided eye contact and had trembling hands. Foy provided CBP with a Missouri driver’s license and a vehicle rental contract to Border Patrol Agents.

While speaking with Foy, Agents noticed three duffle bags in the trunk of the SUV, which seemed like an unusual amount of luggage for a weekend trip to El Paso to “hang out” as Foy initially indicated to agents.

A Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to possible narcotics in a black duffle bag in the trunk of the rented Nissan, according to documents. Agents removed three duffle bags, containing 20 wrapped bundles wrapped in aluminum foil weighing 23.13 kilograms (51 pounds). Court documents state the substance later tested positive for cocaine.

Foy was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center. His place of residence in jail records is listed as Huntsville, Alabama, although Federal documents indicate he had a Missouri driver’s license and the rental car had Georgia license plates.

Court documents show Foy declined to speak with agents following his arrest, invoking his right to an attorney.

Border Patrol Checkpoints throughout the El Paso sector were closed for much of the summer as agents dealt with a surge in migrants seeking asylum at the southern border. They were reopened on August 5.