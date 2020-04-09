Juarez now has 26 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Number of cases jumps overnight as Mexican authorities speed up release of test results

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — COVID-19 cases and deaths jumped overnight in the state of Chihuahua, as health authorities quickened the release of test results.

Chihuahua is now confirming 43 cases and seven deaths and says four additional fatalities are under investigation. Twenty-six of the cases and 10 of the fatalities are being reported in Juarez and three involved employees of a U.S.-run maquiladora.

“We have had an increased number of cases in the past few days, that was expected. The numbers will increase exponentially as the pandemic advances,” said Dr. Mirna Beltran, of the Chihuahua Health Department.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral admitted previously released numbers weren’t up to date because test results had to be cleared by Mexico City. That meant a four- to five-day delay. He said Chihuahua is now conducting all COVID-19 tests in its labs and is in a position to release results much sooner.

That explains why on Wednesday, Juarez had only reported four deaths and 16 cases.

This is a developing story. Monitor the Border Report website for updates.

