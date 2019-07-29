National faith leaders begin ‘Moral Monday’ actions against federal immigration policies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of faith leaders from multiple denominations and people from across the country came together in Central El Paso Sunday night as part of the ‘Moral Monday at the Borderlands’ Mass meeting.

The First Christian Church on Arizona Avenue was packed to capacity as noted speakers including Dr. William J. Barber II, Imam Omar Suleiman, Rev. Terri Horde Owens, and Linda Sarsour, who was one of the co-chairs of the inaugural Women’s March delivered remarks on the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, migrant detention and family separation.

The group was called from around the country to protest current immigration policies that they say are against the morality of their faith teachings.

“Our faiths are on trial here,” Imam Suleiman said. “If you say that Jesus is in your heart, but you would put him in a cage today, you are a hypocrite. If you say that you believe in Moses but you would let him drown, you are a hypocrite. If you say you believe in Abraham, and you are following the footsteps of Abraham but you would turn him away from these borders, you are a hypocrite.”

Those in attendance Sunday came to El Paso from Ohio, California, Florida, and even as far as Canada to participate in the Mass Meeting and Moral Monday direct action.

Repairers of the Breach and the Border Network for Human Rights will hold a mass protest action Monday morning. The Moral Monday action is the highlight of the group’s trip and the focus of their time in El Paso.

Those wishing to attend can meet at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 3500 McRae Boulevard. Busses will begin transporting supporters and activists to the location of their direct action at 9 a.m. with the protest beginning at 10 a.m. Organizers say that due to security concerns, they will not be releasing specific details about Monday’s protest.

Previous ‘Moral Monday’ events have led to the arrest of participants who engage in acts of civil disobedience.