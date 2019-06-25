Multi-day fundraiser for ‘We Build the Wall’ underway in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — The group behind the privately funded border barrier along the U.S. – Mexico border in Sunland Park is hoping to reach more supporters to donate to their cause.

‘We Build the Wall’ is hosting a three day online telethon they’re calling a ‘Wall-A-Thon’ with the help of high profile celebrities and conservative personalities.

The ‘Wall-A-Thon’ began Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. local time with ‘We Build the Wall’s’ Brian Kolfage and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon leading the charge.

“I said listen why don’t you put a group together and just flip this and build the wall yourselves, there aren’t enough construction guys,” Bannon told KTSM. “Now you’re going to have to go back to the donors and get their approval and I think of the $20-million dollars he initially raised, he basically made contact with 70-percent of the donors and they all agreed to put the money in.”

The group ‘We Build the Wall’ decided to do just that. The three-day fundraiser is an effort to expand privately funded border barriers to other locations across the Southern Border.

“Walls get your sovereignty and what walls will do is also force people to go to ports of entry once you to go ports of entry you can start sorting this out,” Bannon told KTSM.

Group members call the large influx of migrants a crisis on the border.

“The asylum situation I think is being gamed by the cartels remember the people making money out of this are the cartels bringing them up,” Bannon said.

The first barrier was funded by donations from a GoFundMe page, but now with money from the Wall-A-Thon, members say more projects are to come.

“We’re just taking it literally one at a time but right now there’s three that we have in our pipeline that we’re working on and they’re in Texas and New Mexico right now,” We Build the Wall President Brian Kolfage.

The group is hoping to raise at least a million dollars during the fundraiser, but is also hoping to send a message to the people of america.

“They get to see what this is going to look in other places as we keep building its also going to show the people that haven’t donated that we build the wall is succeeding where our government has failed,” Steve Ronnenbeck, a member of WBTW’s advisory board and Angel Dad told KTSM.

The Wall-A-Thon continues from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time Wednesday on the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN). For additional information, or to watch live coverage, you can do so by clicking here.