More than 200 migrants detained by Border Patrol in Southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – More than 200 migrants were caught entering the United States illegally on Tuesday in Antelope Wells, N.M.

Border Patrol agents working at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry apprehended 225 individuals, mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol

The group was screened by the Border Patrol’s EMT’s and Search, Trauma and Rescue team for any medical conditions before being transported to the Lordsburg and Deming Border Patrol Stations for processing, the release said.

“Even as temperatures rise to dangerous levels, criminal organizations continue to exploit innocent human lives in order to enhance their illicit gains without regard to the risks associated with the hazardous practice,” the Border Patrol news release said. “In most cases, these smugglers never cross the border themselves in order to avoid apprehension.”