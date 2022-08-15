Authorities in the western Mexican state of Michoacan detained on Saturday 167 alleged members of a criminal cell in the municipality of Uruapan.

During the operation, 233 weapons, two fragmentation grenades, two grenade launchers and 25 vehicles were seized, the defense ministry reported.

In retaliation for the arrests, alleged criminals carried out six roadblocks in some localities of Michoacan, which were lifted by the authorities.

Some local media reported that the people detained are members of the “self-defense” group known as United Towns, or Pueblos Unidos, which has been fighting with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for territorial control in Michoacan.

Images showed National Guard and Mexican Army personnel escorting the detained individuals to the Morelia Attorney General’s office.

General José Alfredo Ortega Reyes, Secretary of Public Security of Michoacan, called the inter-institutional coordination “historic.”