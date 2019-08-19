More than 14,000 migrants returned to Juarez as part of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — More than 14,000 migrants are now waiting for their U.S. court date in Juarez as part of the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.

According to Mexican immigration officials, 73-percent of those waiting are adults and 27-percent are children with their parents. Officials also say only 1,300 of the 14,000 waiting for their court date are in official shelters.

Authorities say they’re beginning to see an increase in migrants in Juarez again, which is causing backup on international bridges.

As KTSM reported, the Paso Del Norte Bridge was shut down for several hours late Friday night into Saturday morning due to the increase in overflow.