1  of  2
Breaking News
Category 5 Dorian becomes strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa mass shooting
Live Now
LIVE: Latest on Midland-Odessa mass shooting
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More than $1.2 million in drugs seized at CBP checkpoint north of Las Cruces

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Two Mexican nationals are accused of attempting to smuggle more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine, heroin, and oxycodone into the United States before being arrested at a Border Patrol Checkpoint north of Las Cruces.

The seizure happened on Monday, August 26 during a routine immigration inspection of a 2007 black Dodge Ram at the checkpoint on I-25 north of Las Cruces. Agents met with driver and passenger of the truck, who were both Mexican nationals with valid Border Crossing Visas.

A U.S. Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to the presence of possible narcotics and a secondary search was conducted.

During the full search, agents recovered 35 plastic-wrapped bundles inside the gas tank containing over 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 2 pounds of heroin, and half a pound of pills believed to be oxycodone. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $1.2 million.

“Our U.S. Border Patrol immigration checkpoints in Texas and New Mexico in recent weeks have resulted in numerous seizures of narcotics and interdictions of human smuggling attempts,” said Gloria Chavez, Interim Chief for the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. “These types of arrests and seizures demonstrate how effective these checkpoints are to our national security.”

The Border Patrol checkpoints in El Paso Sector, which have been closed since Spring of 2019 due to an influx in asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, reopened to narcotics and immigration inspections on August 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report