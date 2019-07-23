‘Moral Monday’ protest against immigration policies to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some of the country’s biggest politically progressive religious leaders will be coming to El Paso to take part in a responsive action against current U.S. Immigration policies in the first ‘Moral Monday in the Borderlands.’ The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29.

Moral Monday is being led by nationally renowned progressive faith leader Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, who has advocated the use of civil disobedience in order to create political change to issues of faith and conscious. Previous protests have covered voting rights, environment, and racial justice issues.

Organizers say local clergy, faith leaders, and members of Congress have been invited to participate and more than 215 have confirmed participation in the event, which will culminate with a large, non-violent protest on Monday morning.

Previous ‘Moral Monday’ events have led to the arrest of participants who engage in acts of civil disobedience.

“We are going to Texas to demand an end to child detention,” said Rev. Dr. Barber II. “We are demanding all refugees seeking asylum be granted the due process to do so. We are demanding equal protection under the law and the preservation of human rights. We demand the termination of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, which puts migrants at risk for kidnapping, theft, extortion, and abuse. We demand an end to family separation.”

The Moral Monday events include:

A Mass meeting of clergy, faith leaders, and directly impacted families and advocates at the First Christian Church, 901 Arizona Avenue at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 28. Featured speakers include: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Imam Omar Suleiman (Yaqeen Institute, Faith Forward Dallas), Rev. Terri Horde Owens (Christian Church/Disciples of Christ), Rabbi Rick Jacobs (Union of Reform Judaism), and Rev. Dr. Robin Tanner (Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Summit, NJ)

Nonviolent protest in El Paso on Monday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. MST

For more information or to sign up, visit www.breachrepairers.org/moralmondayborderlands.