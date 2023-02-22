EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A week after being reported missing, a 15-year-old El Paso girls and a 16-year-old Juarez boy were safe and sound — together — in the town of Aquiles Serdán, Chihuahua state officials said.

Annette Uruchurtu is a student at Bowie High School. She was last seen leaving the school on Valentine’s Day and was believed to have crossed the border into Juarez.

Also on Feb. 14, Mexican state officials issued a missing person’s bulletin for Rafael Gabriel Gonzalez Velazquez.

Detectives with the Chihuahua state police found the teens in Aquiles Serdán, which is next to Chihuahua City, and about 300 miles south of El Paso.

The teens were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and later taken to the Centro de Justicia Para la Mujer (CEJUM), where the necessary procedures will be carried out to be returned to their families.