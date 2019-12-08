Migrants waiting in Mexico are real victims of violence, survey says

Breaking News
JUAREZ, Mex. (Border Report) — A recent survey completed by the Mexican Commission for the Aid of Refugees concluded that 90-percent of the Mexican Migrants waiting in Juarez to claim political asylum in the U.S. are real victims of violence in their own Mexican communities.

The statistics are a representation of the Mexican migrants who have attempted to flee their homes during a recent wave of violence sweeping the country.

Thousands of migrants are now sleeping in tents and shelters in Juarez as they await a chance to claim political asylum in the United States.

The data included 900 Mexican migrants, in which 810 of those said they were fleeing violence in their communities.

