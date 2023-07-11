EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 15-year-old migrant girl who was in federal custody died at an El Paso hospital on Monday, federal officials said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families announced Tuesday that the Guatemala girl was an unaccompanied minor under the care of HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

In a statement to KTSM, an HHS spokesperson said that since she was turned over to HHS from border authorities, the girl had been hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a “significant, pre-existing illness.”

“On July 7, 2023, the child’s condition began to deteriorate, and the child was declared deceased on July 10, 2023, at 9:25 am EDT as a result of multi-organ failure due to complications of her underlying disease,” the statement said.

Officials said the child’s mother and brother were present at her bedside in the days leading up to and at the time of her passing.

“Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time. ORR is working with them to provide comfort and assist with arrangements as appropriate,” the agency said in a statement.