Mexico says they’re ready to assist ICE deportees

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Mexican government says it is bracing for as many as 1,800 Mexican deportees from the United States as a result of planned Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Mexico’s foreign minister told media in Mexico City on Sunday that the country is ready to help any Mexican nationals deported under the crackdown.

Consular officials from Mexico are preparing for a returning wave of arrested Mexican immigrants. President Trump confirmed Friday that the plan was intended to discourage a surge of Central American migrants.

“The Mexicans who are going to be deported are going to find in Mexico an opportunity for a job and support from the Mexican government. We are expecting something around 1,800 (people) but we are not sure of the figure that’s going to be this week, but we are ready to receive them and offer them jobs and support,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Mexican authorities said Sunday that they have lawyers ready to help anyone impacted by immigration arrests. They planned to have 300 attorneys hired by the foreign minister, as well as an additional 100 consulting attorneys available.