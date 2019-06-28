Mexican police, soldiers raid hotel, detain Cuban migrants in Juarez

12 taken to immigration agency for possible removal

JUAREZ, Mexico — Mexican federal authorities and National Guard soldiers on Thursday raided a hotel in South Juarez, detaining 12 Cuban migrants, according to news reports.

The raid took place near sunset at Hotel San Miguel, on Cesareo Santos street just blocks from the Panamerican Highway, according to the newspaper El Mexicano.

The migrants were detained for being in Mexico illegally and were turned over to the National Immigration Institute for possible removal.

This is the first time that the newly arrived National Guard is known to participate in an immigration raid in Juarez. Chihuahua state police officers also took part in the raid, according to El Mexicano.