Mexican officials to close Paso Del Norte Bridge as precaution ahead of planned protest

JUAREZ, Mex. (Border Report) — Officials in Juarez say they will close the Paso Del Norte Bridge at 3 p.m. as a precaution due to a planned protest over the recent murder of women’s rights advocate Isabel Cabanillas.

Protestors in Juarez are planning a “Hijas de su Maquilera Madre” march to demand accountability for what they’re calling the “political assassination of mother, activist, and artist, Isabel Cabanillas.” They plan on ending their march on the Paso Del Norte Bridge around 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, supporters in El Paso are also expected to march from the Mexican Consulate on E. San Antonio Avenue in Downtown El Paso to the Paso Del Norte Bridge at the same time.

Authorities are closing the bridge to vehicle traffic, but say pedestrian traffic should not be impacted.

Cabanillas was murdered in Downtown Juarez in the early morning hours of January 18. She was a well-known artist and activist in the city. Her murder has sent shockwaves throughout the region.

This is a developing story, Border Report’s Julian Resendiz will have full coverage following the event.