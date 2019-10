JUAREZ, Mexico — Nearly a month after a makeshift rope ladder was discovered on the Mexican side of the border fence in Santa Teresa, Mexican Federal Police found another one.

Mexican police were alerted to CBP to the area in Santa Teresa where they located a 16-foot (5 meters) homemade wooden ladder perched against the border fence.

The Mexican National Guard seized the ladder, no arrests have been made.

Photo courtesy: Mexican National Guard

