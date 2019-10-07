Member of Mexican Mafia caught smuggling migrants in South Texas, CBP says

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Authorities in South Texas arrested a man who admitted to being a member of the Mexican Mafia, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

Agents from the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector assisted Maverick County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop Oct. 2 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Agents said there were five people in the vehicle, including three undocumented immigrants hidden in the back seat.

Agents identified the driver as 39-year-old Juan Alberto Garcia, an admitted member of the Mexican Mafia who has an extensive criminal history. Garcia, a U.S. citizen, has multiple felony convictions throughout Texas for drug-related offenses and other crimes including assault, burglary and theft, according to a news release.

Garcia and the unidentifed front-seat passenger will both be charged with alien smuggling, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

“We enjoy an excellent relationship with our local law enforcement partners,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a statement. “I applaud the Maverick County Sheriff’s Deputies and our agents, who worked together to stop a convicted felon from smuggling illegal aliens into our communities.”

Agents also arrested the undocumented immigrants — two from Ecuador and a Guatemalan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More from Border Report

More Border Report