LIVE BLOG: President Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Here’s the latest information and updates on President Donald Trump arrival to the Rio Grande Valley (all times CT).

Sources told KVEO on Saturday, Trump will land in Harlingen and then take a helicopter to the city of McAllen.

Trump first visited the RGV in 2019 to meet with border security officials about the border wall.

11:10 a.m.

Trump supporters are gathering in the city of McAllen for Trump’s visit.

10:45 a.m.

Trump supporters are lining on RGV roads for Trump’s visit to the border wall.

9:45 a.m.

“Trump told reporters at the White House the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation. But he said he wants “no violence.”



On impeachment, Trump said it’s “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.” But he said, “We want no violence. Never violence.” from the AP

President Donald Trump turns to walk to board Air Force One, after speaking with the media, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

9:33 a.m.

Cameron County judge Eddie Trevino Jr. opposes Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley, saying “The violence and attacks our U.S. Congressmembers and U.S. Capitol experienced are beyond words of validation and are in direct opposition to our shared American values. It was a domestic terror attack upon our democracy and our U.S. Constitution upon which our country is founded and such an attack cannot be defended in any way. In order to avoid any possible or related occurrences in our area, we are asking the people of the Rio Grande Valley to avoid such a public outing and event. Hospitalizations are critical as a result of COVID-19 and our focus is on continuing to save lives, and for that reason, we are requesting that President Trump cancel this trip so that our focus as a County and as a Country will be to save lives and not endanger them, to respect our democracy, our representative government, and the constitutional values in which we all believe in as Americans. President Trump’s visit today will not help in healing our Country from the divisions he has encouraged that turned his rally based upon falsehoods into a domestic terror event against our nation’s leaders, our Capital, and our democratic form of government. ”

8:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the border wall. Media was asked to set up as early as 8:00 a.m.

Stage is getting set up ahead of the president’s visit.

7:11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Harlingen around 1 p.m. he will be taking another plane to land in Alamo, marking the border completion.

