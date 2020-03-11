Breaking News
Justices allow ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy to continue

Border Report

by: MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being called from a waiting list to claim asylum at a border crossing in San Diego. A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices’ order comes Wednesday over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California.

The high court action comes a day before the lower court order was to have taken effect. Instead, the “Remain in Mexico” policy will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

